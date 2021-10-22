  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt indulging in doublespeak over ‘Made in India’ slogan: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
October 22, 2021 2:01 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of doublespeak over the 'Made in India' slogan, which he dubbed as a mere 'jumla' (rhetoric).

The trade, however, remains unbalanced with a large trade balance in favour of China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of doublespeak over the ‘Made in India’ slogan, which he dubbed as a mere ‘jumla’ (rhetoric). His remarks came after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla expressed concern over the growing trade deficit with China as India’s trade with it grew by 49 percent in the first nine months of this year.

“The Usual Doublespeak. #MadeInIndia #Jumla,” he said in a tweet. He also tagged a media report that said the trade with China grew by 49 percent with Shringla red-flagging the deficit.

Related News

The report said in the first nine months of this year, India’s trade with China touched USD 90 billion, an increase of 49 percent. The trade, however, remains unbalanced with a large trade balance in favour of China, Shringla had said.

“Our trade deficit concerns are two-fold” the first is the actual size of the deficit. The trade deficit for the nine months period stood at USD 47 billion. This is the largest trade deficit we have with any country. Second, is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening,” the foreign secretary had said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Govt indulging in doublespeak over ‘Made in India’ slogan Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Narendra Modi’s Speech: From vaccination landmark to vocal for local, five key highlights from PM’s address
2UP Minister’s petrol remark: Akhilesh Yadav hits back; says 95 per cent people don’t need BJP
3UK minister Liz Truss to announce new strategic forum, tech tie-ups in India