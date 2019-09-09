Govt hiding critical condition of country, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Modi govt completes 100 days in office

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Modi government is hiding the truth from people through drama, deceit and lie.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a dig at the NDA government over the slump in GDP as the BJP government completes 100 days in office. Attacking the BJP, she said that the government is still silent on the issue of economic slowdown and accused it of hiding the truth from people through drama, deceit and lie. She added that the government has neither a solution nor the strength to assure the country.

“Government is sitting silently on the economic slowdown. The business has been stalled as companies are in trouble. From drama, deceit, lie, and publicity they are hiding the critical condition of the country from people,” she said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday evening.

Her brother and party’s former president Rahul Gandhi too took a jibe at the Modi government as it completes 100 days in the office. In a sarcastic way, Rahul first congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 100 days and then launched a scathing attack on him over economic slowdown. He said that the government lacked the direction and plans to turnaround the economy.

“Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most – to turnaround our ravaged economy,” he tweeted.

The Congress leaders tweet come in the midst of a hue and cry over declining GDP growth. Recently, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) released the data for the April-June quarter of FY 2019-20. The GDP in the first quarter grew at a rate of 5%, a six-year low. The economy grew at a rate of 7.8% in the corresponding period last year.

Earlier, the Congress party released a two-minute-long video on Twitter, saying that three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 – tyranny, chaos and anarchy. The party said that the BJP should be held responsible for unemployment, GDP, collapse of automobile sector, manufacturing sector, bank frauds, crashing of Sensex, falling of rupee and others. The party also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current state of economy.

“A steep fall in GDP is a direct result of the government’s ignorance and gross mismanagement of economy,” it said.

Meanwhile, dispelling all doubts about the slowdown in economy, Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that it was only a cyclical process and the fundamentals of the economy are strong.

“Let me make it very clear that sometimes slowdown is a cyclical process. But fundamentals of Indian economy are so strong and they are not been disturbed,” he told reporters when asked about the opposition parties’ questioning the policies of the Modi government.