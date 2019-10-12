No greater enemy of human rights than terrorism and Naxalism: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah at 26th National Human Rights Commission foundation day celebration in New Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that there can be no greater enemy of human rights than terrorism and Naxalism. “More than 40,000 people lost their lives in Kashmir due to terrorism…Do their families have no human rights? Many districts have been deprived of development due to Naxalism and many people have lost their lives…is this not a violation of human rights?” the Home Minister said while speaking at the 26th National Human Rights Commission foundation day celebration in New Delhi.

Shah said that terrorism and Naxalism were the biggest cause of human rights violations. He also said that his government has zero-tolerance on custodial deaths and police atrocities. He said that it was the “government’s responsibility to ensure that no one dies under police custody or becomes the victim of extrajudicial killing under any circumstances”.

“Not a single person dies in police custody, not a single person becomes a victim of extra-judicial killing, that is our responsibility, but at the same time, every person should be allowed to live with respect,” the minister added. He said that the “Constitution of India is supreme for all of us”. “It is our job to protect the rights of the citizen granted to them under the constitution,” he said.

The Home Minister said that even after seven decades of independence, crores of people did not even have basic facilities like home, gas, electricity, health insurance, toilets. “Was this not a violation of the human rights of these people? But it was never discussed! Modi has solved the problems of these 70 crore people and protected their human rights,” Shah said.