Govt extends Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure till Aug 22, 2021

The tenure of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been extended till August 22, 2021, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Saturday.
He would have superannuated next month.
Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was in August 2019 appointed as the Home Secretary.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021, it said.
