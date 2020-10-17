  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt extends Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure till Aug 22, 2021

By: |
October 17, 2020 7:26 PM

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was in August 2019 appointed as the Home Secretary.

He would have superannuated next month.He would have superannuated next month.

The tenure of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been extended till August 22, 2021, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Saturday.

He would have superannuated next month.

Related News

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was in August 2019 appointed as the Home Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Govt extends Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure till Aug 22 2021
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Elections 2020: Grand Alliance promises jobs to youths, end farm laws in Bihar if voted to power
2Rahul Gandhi to pay 2 day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation
3India ranks 94 in Hunger Index; experts blame poor implementation, siloed approach