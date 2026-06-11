A parent’s decision to enrol a child in a residential school with compulsory boarding does not automatically make them eligible for government hostel subsidy, the Kerala High Court has ruled. According to a report by The Indian Express, the court made the observation while rejecting a postal department employee’s claim for hostel subsidy for a child studying at Sainik School, Kazhakkoottam, located less than 50 km from the family’s residence. kerala high court on govt hostel subsidy, sainik subsidy school hostel fess, children education allowance scheme, eligibility for children education allowance scheme hostel subsidy

The employee had argued that since all students at the school are required to stay in the hostel, he should be entitled to the benefit under the Children’s Education Allowance Scheme. A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji, however, held that the scheme cannot be extended beyond the conditions laid down by the government.

Why did the Kerala High Court reject the subsidy claim?

According to The Indian Express report, the petitioner contended that mandatory boarding at Sainik School should qualify his child for hostel subsidy irrespective of the distance between the school and his residence.

The High Court disagreed, observing that the subsidy was created to assist parents who have no practical option but to keep their children in hostels because educational institutions are located far from home.

“The provision for ‘Hostel Subsidy’ is intended solely to save and offset the burden of a parent to provide education for his/her child in a school, which is very far away from the place of residence,” the bench said, The Indian Express reported.

The judges further noted that the present case was different because “it is his choice to admit his child in a particular school where admission to the hostel was mandatory.”

What does the hostel subsidy scheme provide?

The case involved the Children’s Education Allowance Scheme introduced by the Department of Personnel and Training for employees of the Department of Posts.

As reported by The Indian Express, the scheme allows employees to claim reimbursement of various education-related expenses and also provides a hostel subsidy of up to Rs 3,000 per child, subject to a maximum of two children.

However, the benefit is available only when a child stays in the hostel of a residential school or institution located more than 50 km from the employee’s residence.

Why did the court refuse to broaden the scheme?

The High Court held that the subsidy scheme is a welfare measure framed by the government and falls within the policy domain. Courts, it said, cannot alter or expand the scope of such schemes based on individual circumstances.

The bench also agreed with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had rejected the employee’s claim after reconsidering the matter.

Accepting the state’s argument, the court noted that several schools were available within a 50-km radius of the petitioner’s residence and that admission to Sainik School was a matter of personal choice. It held that the subsidy was intended for situations where hostel accommodation becomes necessary because of distance and not because parents opt for a school that mandates boarding.