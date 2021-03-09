  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt declared 42 outfits as terrorist organisations, MHA informs Lok Sabha

By: |
March 9, 2021 3:50 PM

The Home Ministry further said that the government has taken various steps in this regard including strengthening of legal framework, streamlining of intelligence mechanism, setting up of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation and prosecution of terror related cases.

The Home Ministry also shared the numbers of terrorists and persons killed during terrorist attacks in the hinterland of the country and Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years and the current year.

 

The Centre on Tuesday informed that it has declared 42 organisations as terrorist organisations and listed their names in the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The government also said terrorism in India has largely been sponsored from across the border. “The Government has declared 42 organisations as terrorist organisations and listed their names in the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Terrorism in India has largely been sponsored from across the border,” the Minister of State in the Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said in written reply to a question on the names of the terrorist organisations active in the country and the number of organisations which have received foreign support.

Related News

The minister also shared the numbers of terrorists and persons killed during terrorist attacks in the hinterland of the country and Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years and the current year. In Jammu and Kashmir, 257 terrorists were killed in 2019, 157 in 2019, 221 in 220, and 3 till February 15, 2021. The number of persons killed was 39 in 2018 and 2019, 37 in 2020, and 1 till February 15 this year.

The Home Ministry further said that the government has taken various steps in this regard including strengthening of legal framework, streamlining of intelligence mechanism, setting up of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation and prosecution of terror related cases. The government, the ministry said, is setting up various hubs of National Security Guards (NSG), stepping up border and coastal security, doing modernisation of police forces and working on capacity building of state police forces to deal with terrorism. “Due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, terrorism related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country,” Reddy said in his reply in Lok Sabha.

The Home Ministry further said that the government has taken various steps in this regard including strengthening of legal framework, streamlining of intelligence mechanism, setting up of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation and prosecution of terror related cases. The government, the ministry said, is setting up various hubs of National Security Guards (NSG), stepping up border and coastal security, doing modernisation of police forces and working on capacity building of state police forces to deal with terrorism. “Due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, terrorism related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country,” Reddy said in his reply in Lok Sabha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Govt declared 42 outfits as terrorist organisations MHA informs Lok Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Puducherry Elections 2021: NR Congress, BJP, AIADMK form poll alliance; N Rangaswamy to be NDA’s CM candidate
2Hiren death case: Devendra Fadnavis demands immediate arrest of Sachin Vaze
3Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK walks out of NDA over seat-sharing