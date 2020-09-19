  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt collecting data on migrant workers’ suicide from states: Santosh Gangwar

By: |
September 19, 2020 5:17 PM

During lockdown, more than 15,000 complaints were resolved through these control rooms, and due to the intervention of the ministry more than two lakh workers were paid their due wages amounting to about Rs 295 crore, he said.

Gangwar also told the House that around one crore migrant workers returned to their native places during the lockdown.Gangwar also told the House that around one crore migrant workers returned to their native places during the lockdown. (File image)

The government is collecting information on suicide of migrant workers from states during the COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Saturday.

“Information on suicides of migrant workers is being collected from State Governments,” Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in written reply to Lok Sabha.

Related News

The minister was replying to a question asked by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Gangwar also told the House that around one crore migrant workers returned to their native places during the lockdown.

Besides, the minister said in order to redress the grievances of migrant workers during lockdown, the labour ministry set up 20 control rooms all over the country.

During lockdown, more than 15,000 complaints were resolved through these control rooms, and due to the intervention of the ministry more than two lakh workers were paid their due wages amounting to about Rs 295 crore, he said.

It has been decided to extend the scheme of Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation(ESIC) for another one year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, he said.

It has also been decided to enhance the rate of unemployment relief under the scheme to 50 per cent of wages from the earlier rate of 25 per cent along with relaxation of eligibility conditions for insured workers who have lost their employment due to the pandemic and lockdown, the minister added.

ESIC provides relief in the form of cash compensation for up to 90 days to the Insured Persons (IPs) who become unemployed, under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana.

In a separate reply to the House the minister said “The government envisages creation of National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW). This database shall be seeded with Aadhaar and used for facilitating delivery of social security schemes implemented by the government.”

At present, unorganised workers are registered under different social security schemes to avail the benefits under the schemes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Govt collecting data on migrant workers’ suicide from states Santosh Gangwar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Lok Sabha floor leaders likely to meet to discuss curtailment of ongoing Monsoon session
2Farm bills undermine food security system, says Congress
3West Bengal has become home to illegal bomb-making: Governor Dhankhar on NIA arrests