‘Govt carrying out relief work in full swing’: PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrant workers in Auraiya road accident

At least 24 migrant labourers were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in UP's Auraiya district early Saturday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and said the government is carrying out relief work in full swing.
“The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing,” the prime minister tweeted.
“I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest,” he said.
