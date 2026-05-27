The Union government on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling with Automation in PDS (SARTHAK PDS) with a total outlay of Rs 25,530 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the extension of the scheme for the next five years, aligned with the 16th Finance Commission award period.

The CCEA also approved revised norms for Central assistance to states and Union Territories for intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains, along with FPS dealers’ margins, while continuing the existing funding pattern.

SARTHAK PDS is conceived as an umbrella scheme that integrates two ongoing initiatives — assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains and FPS dealers’ margin under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART PDS).

The scheme aims to provide assured financial support for intra-state transportation, handling of foodgrains and dealer margins, while establishing a unified, citizen-centric, intelligent and interoperable public distribution system architecture. It seeks to ensure effective last-mile delivery, minimise leakages and strengthen the implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013. The revamped scheme will run until March 2031.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​