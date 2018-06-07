Govt approves 55% hike in wages of Gram Dak Sevaks

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Posts to hike wages of Gram Dak Sevaks (GDS) by more than 55%, a move which will benefit around 3.07 lakh GDS.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Posts to hike wages of Gram Dak Sevaks (GDS) by more than 55%, a move which will benefit around 3.07 lakh GDS. As part of the wage hike, the government has rationalised the time-related continuity allowance structure and slabs. Also, Gram Dak Sevaks have been brought under two categories — branch postmasters (BPMs) and other than branch postmasters, assistant branch postmaster (ABPMs).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, telecom minister Manoj Sinha said gram dak sevaks who were getting Rs 2,775 will now get Rs 12,500 per month, while those being paid Rs 4,115 will get Rs 14,500. These revised wages will come with arrears with effect from January 1, 2016 in a single installment.

“The revision in the wage structure would entail an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,257.75 crore (non-recurring expenditure of Rs 860.95 crore and recurring expenditure of Rs 396.80 crore) during 2018-19,” an official statement said.

The Cabinet also decided that the annual hike at the rate of 3% will be provided and the same may be given on January 1 or July 1 of every year as the case may be based on the one-time written request of Gram Dak Sevaks.

On the benefits of the wage hike, Sinha said a higher remuneration will increase the sense of responsibility. Moreover, with the rollout of the India Post Payment Bank, the GDS network is expected to play a key role in financial inclusion of the rural population.

At present, around 1.29 lakh extra-departmental branch post offices are primarily being manned by GDS branch postmasters. In addition, GDS other than branch postmasters are working in various branch, sub and head post offices. India has a network of more than 1.55 lakh post offices.