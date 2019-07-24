Atanu Chakraborty is the new Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla set to be next Home Secretary

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Economic Affairs Secretary succeeding Subhash Chandra Garg, who will be the new Power Secretary. Chakraborty was the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the Ministry of Finance prior to his appointment as Economic Affairs Secretary. Anil Kumar Khachi, a 1986-batch IAS from Himachal Pradesh cadre will be the new Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Bhalla as OSD in the ministry with immediate effect.

Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry. Bhalla will take over as the new Union Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba when he retires on August 31. Even though the order did not mention that Bhalla will be the next home secretary but according to convention, an OSD is appointed for smooth transition of the charge from the incumbent.

According to an official order, Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will join the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect and continue to function as OSD till Gauba retires for smooth transition of the charges. Bhalla will have a fixed two-year tenure as union home secretary till August 2021.

Anshu Prakash has been appointed as the new Telecom Secretary and will take charge from August 1. His batch-mate from West Bengal cadre RS Shukla will join as Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs.

Ravi Capoor, a 1986-batch Assam Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed Secretary, Textiles. Atul Chaturvedi has been transferred to Animal Husbandry and Dairying department as Secretary. A Gujarat cadre officer of 1986-batch P D Vaghela will be the new Secretary in Department of Pharmaceuticals, the order said.