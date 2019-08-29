Govt appoints 2 OSDs, 1 private secretary to union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari

Sanket S Bhondve, a 2007-batch lAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, will be the Private Secretary to Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari

The government has appointed two officers on special duty and one private secretary to Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari, according to official orders on Wednesday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Pradhan for a period up to October 20, 2021, the order said.

Nishant Kumar Tiwary, a 2005-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed as OSD to Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, it said.