Govt acts tough, dismisses 12 senior IRS officers for corruption

At least twelve Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers have been removed from service recently in the light of serious corruption charges against them, official sources said. These include chief commissioners, principal commissioners and commissioners. Many of these officials against whom the Fundamental Rule 56(j) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 for compulsory retirement have been invoked, had earlier been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their income. Other have been facing vigilance inquiries. As FE reported earlier, the government has stepped up a process to identify the deadwood at the top rung of the bureaucracy, with a view to retiring several hundreds of non-performers over the next few months. According to sources, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Central Vigilance Commission have over the past few days given verbal instructions to the vigilance heads in many departments to expedite the process of identifying officers for compulsory retirement. Under 56 (j), the performance of an officer who has turned 50 or 55 or has completed 30 years of service (whichever is earlier,) is being reviewed to ascertain if he\/she is liable for compulsory retirement. Though 56(j) that provides for compulsory retirement of government staff in public interest has existed for several decades, it has sparingly been invoked. The first Narendra Modi government made an attempt to make use of this rule but it could get only about 230 officers to leave government service before their scheduled superannuation on grounds of non-performance\/lack of integrity. This time round, the axe could fall on a few thousands at least, sources said.