Governor’s speed faster than PM Modi’s procurement of Rafale jets: Sanjay Raut on trust vote

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at the Maharashtra Governor for summoning a special session on Thursday for the sole purpose of conducting a no-confidence motion on the floor of the Assembly against the Uddhav Thackeray-government. Calling it “unlawful,” Raut claimed that the Governor’s move was biased towards the BJP, while wondering how the Governor could call for a floor test when the matter regarding the disqualification of 16 ‘rebel’ MLAs is still pending before the Supreme Court. The top court is slated to hear the case at 5 pm after the Uddhav camp moved SC challenging the validity of the floor test called by the Governor.

“This is an unlawful activity. The issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs is pending in the Supreme Court. Now if BJP and Governor House are trying to bring down the government, we will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice,” Raut told reporters, while adding, “The speed with which the Raj Bhavan has acted on the demand [by BJP] is faster than the Rafael jets purchased by [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi.”

In a letter to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari directed to conduct the floor test on Friday and conclude it by 5 pm, after citing several news reports stating that the government of Maharashtra no longer enjoys the confidence of the state legislature.

Koshyari, while calling for the special session to be summoned, said that he had enough grounds to believe that a floor test is inevitable after the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met him and 7 ‘Independent’ MLAs wrote to him stating that the ruling MVA alliance doesn’t have the majority to run the state government. Fadnavis has alleged that 39 out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs have withdrawn their support from the Uddhav-led faction.