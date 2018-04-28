Governors, LGs behaving like ‘BJP agents’ since 2014: Aam Aadmi Party

AAP alleged that Governors and LGs across the country have been behaving as “BJP agents” ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

Drawing parallels between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his Puducherry counterpart Kiran Bedi, the Aam Aadmi Party today alleged that Governors and LGs across the country have been behaving as “BJP agents” ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power. The remarks by the AAP, which governs Delhi, came after Bedi directed authorities in Puducherry today to ensure clean villages as a pre-condition for distribution of free rice, a move which was strongly criticised by Opposition parties.

“The Puducherry LG seems to be following in the footsteps of what her Delhi counterpart Anil Baijal has been frequently doing. Despite having no power to overrule the elected government according to the Constitution, Mr Baijal in active connivance with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is leaving no stone unturned in stalling the flagship schemes of elected Delhi government,” AAP said in a statement. Governors and Lieutenant Governors have been behaving as “BJP agents” across the country since the Modi government came to power at the Centre in May 2014, often bringing their constitutional positions into disrepute, the AAP claimed.

“The absurd and unjustified diktat by the BJP-appointed LG of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, to suspend free rice distribution to the poor in villages is a clear proof of how decisions of elected governments not belonging to BJP are being brazenly overturned in gross misuse of Constitutional positions,” the AAP said. It is a matter of “extremely serious concern” that mandates of elected governments are being overturned by BJP appointees in Raj Bhawans/LG Houses showing scant disregard for the parliamentary democracy, the statement added.

Supporting the Congress-led Puducherry government in its tussle with the LG, the AAP said though the main opposition party of the country, the Congress, has double standards on the issue of federalism and its leaders have often sided with the LG in Delhi, in blatant attempts to undermine the elected Delhi government, the AAP still is of the view that Puducherry government should be allowed to function without the regular interference by the LG.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is of the clear view that the manner in which the Narendra Modi government has trampled the federal spirit of the Constitution needs to be combated by all democratic forces, rising above party lines,” it said.