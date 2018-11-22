Governor’s decision to dissolve JK Assembly to be challenged in court? Omar Abdullah says PDP to decide

Omar Abdullah (ANI)

There is no clarity yet on whether the National Conference, PDP or the Congress will move court challenging Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the Assembly after the three parties joined hands and staked claim to form the government. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s claim to form the government with outside support of Congress and National Conference (NC) on Wednesday failed after the Governor dissolved the assembly citing the “impossibility” of the alliance to function due to its opposing views.

Asked whether his party would move court against the Governor’s decision, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference today said it is for the PDP to decide whether to take the legal course or not. The NC chief said that legally, his party did not have a say as it did have a document to claim that the Governor ignored what the party said.

“Legally, we don’t have a case to make. As I don’t have a document on which to claim Governor ignored what we had to say. My conversation was with PDP. It’s for PDP to decide whether it wants to take legal recourse. I didn’t provide documentary support,” he said.

Speaking about the coming together of his party, PDP and the Congress, the NC chief said the arrangement was done to protect the state from the ongoing mess, “Nobody ever suggested that we would be fighting polls together. This arrangement was to protect Jammu and Kashmir from the current mess. I don’t believe that NC, PDP and Congress fighting elections together will in any way benefit J&K because legitimate opposition voices are essential,” added Abdullah.

“We don’t want to create a situation like 1987 where all political parties in Diwali come together and the only space that remains is for fringe. As I said to Mehbooba Mufti Ji on Twitter yesterday, we have to fight another day, good luck to her, good luck to us,” ANI quoted him as saying further.

Meanwhile, Satyapal Malik has defended his decision and said he was only exercising the right given to him under Jammu and Kashmir Constitution. “The Governor has passed an order in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir dissolving the Legislative Assembly,” the press communique said.

The governor also referred to the ongoing security scenario in the Jammu and Kashmir to point out that there was a need for a stable and supportive environment for security forces. He added that polls were the best option in present circumstances.