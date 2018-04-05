Governor N N Vohra sets April 24 deadline for Jammu and Kashmir govt to implement Amarnath land-row agreement

The governor directed the administration to expedite the processes required for fulfilling various elements of the agreement reached with the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangharsh Samiti in 2008 and asked for a compliance report later this month.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today set a April 24 deadline for the Mehbooba Mufti-led government to implement the agreement reached after the 2008 Amarnath land-row agitation, under which FIRs were to be withdrawn and compensation given to the next of kin of the deceased.

The governor directed the administration to expedite the processes required for fulfilling various elements of the agreement reached with the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangharsh Samiti in 2008 and asked for a compliance report later this month.

Over 14 people were killed and hundreds injured during the over 64-day Amarnath-law row agitation in Jammu in 2008.

Vohra passed the directive at a meeting attended by representatives of the Shri Amarnath Yatra Sangharsh Samiti and Prant Sarsanghchalak RSS leader Brigadier Suchet Singh (retd), Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Hemant Kumar Sharma, IGP (Jammu) S D Singh and others at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the governor reviewed the implementation status of various items of the agreement which was reached between the then government and the Samiti in August 2008.

“Vohra directed the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police to expedite the processes required for fulfilling the various elements of the agreement and asked for a compliance report by April 24,” the spokesman said.

He said the matters reviewed included the status of withdrawal of criminal cases registered against those involved in the agitation, payment of ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and setting up a corpus of Rs 1 crore for creating job opportunities in the private sector for the affected families.

Widespread protests were held over the allotment of nearly 100 acres of land to the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board by the then PDP-Congress coalition government for building of permanent facilities for pilgrims.