Government withdrew cases against stone-pelters as ‘children’ err, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that children can make mistakes and that is why the government decided to withdraw cases against youths who were misled into pelting stones at security personnel. Addressing over 6,000 youths, mostly sportspersons, he said at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium here: “Children can make mistakes. That is why we decided to withdraw cases against those children who were misled into stone pelting.” Singh said the Centre was concerned about the future of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth.

Defending the government’s decision last year to take back cases against over 6,000 youths booked for stone pelting, he said: “Children anywhere are the same. We understand that some youths were misled into stone pelting. “I want to appeal to the youth that they should follow the path of development. They should not go on the path of destruction. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great love for Jammu and Kashmir.” He lauded the state government for improving the sports infrastructure and assured that funds will not be a problem to promote sports in the state.