Government will set up foolproof system for forecasting lightening strikes

File Photo of Cyclone Gaja.

Government will set up a complete system for predicting thunderstorms and lightening strikes in the country in next three months. Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has already installed 48 lightening sensors across the country for real time monitoring and reporting of incidents of lightening strikes.

India meteorological department (IMD) had decided to develop an end-to-end system for predicting thunderstorms and lightening across the country following the death of around 200 people in North India because due to sudden dust storms before the monsoon season last year.

IITM has also developed a mobile app called ‘Damini’ for giving updated information about lightening activity over a certain area.

IMD is also developing a new website and mobile application for providing weather related information to farmers and also for city forecasts.

“The new website and mobile application will be ready for use by June this year,” said science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan.

IMD will also install 10 new X-band weather radars in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to strengthen its weather monitoring and forecasting network. In addition to this, IMD will also install 11 more C-band radars across the plains in two years including one in Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep islands.

In order to provide more accurate weather forecasting to farmers, the department will install 200 automated weather stations at district level and another 200 automated stations will be installed over major cities and towns for providing city specific weather information and forecasts.

Government will also install 100 new automated weather stations and rain gauges monitors in Kerala. The state government has requested for installation of these monitoring centres after heavy rains and floods caused large scale devastation and casualties in the state last year.

Similarly, the department will install 200 water gauge centres and 4 X-band radars in Mumbai for better forecasting and warning of rains.