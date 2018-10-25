Government using IB to snoop on CBI Director Alok Verma, claims Congress



The statement comes a day after the government sent CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave and appointed M Nageshwar as CBI Director. (PTI)

The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of using “Intelligence Bureau to snoop on an officer who was about to unravel the murky dealings in the Rafale Scam”. It referred to the incident where four men, allegedly IB men, were caught on Thursday morning in a suspected case of snooping in front of CBI Director Alok Verma’s residence.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Congress claimed that “they (officials who were caught today) belonged to the Intelligence Bureau and were spying on the whereabouts/guests” of the now removed CBI chief. It further said that the incident has raised serious questions of a ‘Snoop Gate’- carefully orchestrated by the powers that are higher ups.

“This is nothing but the blatant, brazen and beleaguered use of agencies. It also speaks volumes how the Intelligence Bureau is being interfered and misused for the cheap political end. It is nothing but a despotic, mala fide and dictatorial attempt to intrude into the daily workings of premier agencies like IB, CBI and CVC,” the Congress party said.

The Congress further reiterated that Verma was removed because the Prime Minister was scared of the Rafale Scam investigations. It also questioned the appointment of the new CBI chief saying that Nageshwar was brought-in to ‘cover up’ the government’s shoddy dealings in the Rafale deal. The statement further alleged that the new CBI Director has several questions of impropriety, sweetheart deals and misconduct pending against him.

Questioning the reshuffle that took place on Wednesday, the Congress asked why the government only transferred officers who were probing Rakesh Asthana. “A careful examination of the transferred officers also shows that those who shared proximity to either Shri Rao or to the No 2 (Rakesh Asthana) of the CBI have been awarded plum posts,” the statement said.

