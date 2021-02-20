  • MORE MARKET STATS

Government to respect enthusiasm of private sector; give it equal opportunity for making India self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi

February 20, 2021 11:19 AM

PM Narendra Modi said that the self-reliant India campaign is the way to build an India that not only produces for its needs but also for the world.

Narendra Modi Niti AayogPM Narendra Modi said that the state and centre have worked together during the corona period to achieve success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government wish to give equal opportunity to the private sector in the journey of making India self-reliant. Speaking during Niti Aayog’s governing council meeting, PM Modi said that the private sector of the country is coming forward with more enthusiasm in this development journey of the country.

“We are also seeing how the private sector of the country is coming forward with more enthusiasm for this development journey of the country. As a government, we also have to respect this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector and give it equal opportunity in the journey of self-reliant India,” said PM Modi in Hindi.

The PM said that the self-reliant India campaign is the way to build an India that not only produces for its needs but also for the world, and these products meet the superior quality of the world.

“The Central Government has introduced PLI schemes for various sectors. This is an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country. States should also take full advantage of this scheme and attract maximum investment in themselves,” said the PM.

“A holistic approach has been adopted over the years, from agriculture to animal husbandry and fisheries. As a result of this, in the era of Corona, the country’s agricultural exports have increased significantly,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the state and centre have worked together during the corona period to achieve success. “We have seen in the Corona period that when the state and the central government worked together, the country has succeeded,” said the PM.

Praising the budget, PM Modi said that the country has made up its mind for development. “The kind of positive response that has come on this year’s budget, it has expressed what the mood of the nation is. The country has made up its mind. The country wants to move fast, the country does not want to waste time now,” said Modi.

Narendra Modi
