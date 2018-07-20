Government to bring ordinance if court verdict on SC/ST Act adverse, says Ram Vilas Paswan

The apex court had on March 20 said on several occasions, innocents were termed accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the law. (PTI)

The Centre will bring an ordinance if the Supreme Court delivers an adverse verdict on a review petition filed against its order diluting the provisions of the SC/ST Act, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said today. The Centre had moved the apex court in April seeking a review of its judgement by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The apex court had on March 20 said on several occasions, innocents were termed accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the law. While participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Paswan said “if Supreme Court delivers adverse judgement, then we will come up with an ordinance (agar court ne koi ulta palta fainsala diya to hum aapke saamne aayenge aur ordinance layenge).”

Maintaining that the collegium system for judicial appointments was not transparent, the Lok Janshakti Party leader also demanded more representation of SC/STs in the judiciary, asking “when Dalits can become IAS or IPS officers, why can’t Dalits become judge.” Paswan also said he favoured of women’s reservation in Parliament and said “I am ready for Women’s Reservation, but are the Samajwadi Party and the BSP ready for women’s quota in Parliament?”