Government to administer oath to Delhi schoolboys to behave with girls: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 13, 2019 2:27:52 PM

Addressing the FICCI women's meet, the chief minister said mothers and sisters need to talk to boys that they will not accept them at home if they do wrong to women.

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal delhi schools, Arvind Kejriwal school, Arvind Kejriwal boys behave in schoolChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Delhi government will administer an oath to male students at all schools to behave well with girls and not indulge in crimes against women. Addressing the FICCI women’s meet, the chief minister said mothers and sisters need to talk to boys that they will not accept them at home if they do wrong to women.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Government to administer oath to Delhi schoolboys to behave with girls: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: US urges India to protect rights of religious minorities
2Assam CAB protests: 2 killed in police firing, PM Modi seeks to assuage concerns
3Industrialists in India scared of paying ‘CBI taxes’: Mamata Banerjee