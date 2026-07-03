The government of India has taken note of reports that e-rickshaws could be remotely shut down using smartphone applications linked to Bluetooth-enabled battery systems, with officials confirming that two such apps have already been removed from app stores. IT Secretary S Krishnan said the matter had come to the government’s attention and stressed that app stores must exercise proper due diligence before allowing potentially harmful applications to remain available.

Confirming action in the case, Krishnan said, “That is right…there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores.” He made the remarks on the sidelines of a CII cybersecurity summit, where the issue was being discussed in the broader context of digital safety and the risks posed by connected devices.

S Krishnan said the government would raise the matter with app stores to ensure that dangerous or potentially abusive applications are not offered to users. His remarks underline growing concern over the lack of scrutiny around apps that can interact with vehicle systems, especially when those systems are not protected by strong authentication or security controls.

The issue gained public attention after reports emerged that some e-rickshaws were being rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature linked to a Chinese smartphone application called BAT-BMS. Videos and online posts showing vehicles being disabled sparked alarm about how internet-connected battery management systems could be misused.

#WATCH | Delhi | On removal of two apps which were being allegedly used to prank e-rickshaws from app stores, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeiTY, says, "There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. App… pic.twitter.com/Es9PikIHjF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

What these apps are and what they do

What initially appeared to many as a prank quickly raised serious questions about cybersecurity and the safety of low-cost electric transport. Reports described how tech-savvy users were scanning nearby Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery packs on e-rickshaws and using the connection to cut power to the vehicle mid-transit. Because many of these battery systems are said to lack default passwords, authentication steps or stronger security protocols, a person within close Bluetooth range could reportedly interfere with the battery’s discharge settings.

The effect has been immediate and disruptive. E-rickshaw drivers have found their vehicles suddenly disabled in traffic, leaving them stranded and unable to continue working. The problem has also created frustration among commuters and added to road chaos in congested areas.

Drivers suffer ‘financial losses’

The human cost of the prank became clearer after digital creators and influencers began documenting the impact on drivers. Social media influencer Amaan Siddiqui described seeing a driver trying to tow his own rickshaw by tying it to another vehicle.

“I saw a man tying up his rickshaw to another in order to move it,” Siddiqui said. “I suspected this app to be behind it. I brought my vehicle behind it and tried connecting my app to the rickshaw. Once it connected, I asked him to stop and told him that his rickshaw would now restart.”

He added that the driver, who had rented the vehicle, had lost an entire day’s earnings because of the disruption. “He broke down and told me that he had lost an entire day of earning. He had taken the rickshaw on rent. I got emotional too. His rickshaw had been at the same spot for an entire day. What is being done by people is wrong…”

For many drivers who depend on daily trips to earn a living, even a few hours of downtime can mean a substantial financial hit. Reports said losses of around Rs 400–Rs 500 in a day were being faced by affected drivers, especially those using rented vehicles.

Security gap in electric mobility

The controversy has highlighted a deeper problem in the electric mobility ecosystem: the security gap in low-cost third-party battery systems. Many e-rickshaws in Delhi rely on aftermarket batteries fitted with Bluetooth interfaces that apparently do not require passwords or other authentication. That leaves them vulnerable to unauthorized access by anyone within roughly 10 to 15 metres of the vehicle.

Once connected, the app can allegedly interact with the battery firmware and trigger the master discharge toggle, shutting down the vehicle’s ignition. In practical terms, that means a driver can suddenly lose control of the vehicle’s power supply and be left helpless on the road until the system is restored.

Beyond the digital novelty, the issue has real-world consequences for commuter safety and driver livelihoods. A vehicle shutting down unexpectedly in traffic can create hazards on already crowded roads, while drivers left stranded may be forced to pay mechanics or bystanders to fix the problem.

The issue has therefore moved beyond prank culture and into the realm of public safety, transport regulation and cybersecurity oversight. As the government and Delhi authorities examine the matter, the episode is likely to intensify scrutiny of connected vehicle systems used in India’s informal electric transport sector.

Delhi transport authorities begin investigation

The Delhi Transport Department has launched an urgent investigation into the apps BAT-BMS and Epoch Li-ion after the viral incidents drew attention to the vulnerability. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and department officials are verifying the technical risks and considering possible restrictions on unsecured battery management systems.

VIDEO | Delhi: After videos surfaced on social media showing e-rickshaws being shut down allegedly using a Chinese mobile application, Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh has said that the government is looking into the matter. Naseem, an e-rickshaw driver, says, "I operate my… pic.twitter.com/TkXoEWCQIP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026

Officials are also weighing whether stronger safeguards should be imposed on aftermarket, Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery packs that are widely used in the capital’s electric transport fleet. According to the reports, factory-secured or proprietary systems from major brands are not exposed in the same way and remain protected from such interference.