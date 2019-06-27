Government seriously working for welfare of poor, farmers: Nitin Gadkari

Inaugurating the cleaning and deepening work of a pond in Qutubgarh village for rain water harvesting, Gadkari also exhorted rural youth to take up new and modern modes of employment for improving their income. (PTI photo)

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for upliftment of villages and said the government is seriously working for the welfare of the poor, farmers and labourers. Inaugurating the cleaning and deepening work of a pond in Qutubgarh village for rain water harvesting, Gadkari also exhorted rural youth to take up new and modern modes of employment for improving their income. He said the villagers turn to cities due to lack of employment, clean drinking water, drainage system and health facilities.

Gadkari appreciated the honeybee cultivation work introduced in the village in 2018, adding that this will not only improve the village’s income but also their esteem, an official statement said. The minister also informed about technology available for utilising farm waste for productive use.

Calling for improving water management at local level, Gadkari said re-using waste water has found great acceptance around the world. The pond cleaning and deepening work has been undertaken under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.