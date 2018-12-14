Government seeks apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Rafale issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after treasury and opposition benches sparred over the Rafale issue, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the matter. As soon as the Question Hour began, opposition members trooped into the Well carrying placards and raising various issues, including the Rafale deal. Bouyed by the Supreme Court order, which gave a clean chit to the government, BJP members stood up and raised slogans against the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said following the Supreme Court verdict, Gandhi should apologise. Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 AM, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon for the first time. As the House assembled again for the second time, the ruckus continued. Besides Congress members, AIADMK and TDP members also created ruckus in the House demanding construction of a dam by Karnataka on the Cauvery river and special status for Andhra Pradesh respecitvely. Attacking the Congress, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Rahul Gandhi “misled” the nation on the issue for “political gains” and should apologise to the nation.

As the ruckus continued, Mahajan adjourned the House for the day. The Supreme Court Friday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. The apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal. Amid the uproar, two bills—the Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill, 2018 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018— were introduced by Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar respectively.