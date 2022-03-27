Government school teacher owns 20 colleges, assets 1000 times more than his income, finds MP police after EOW raids

According to EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi, initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places revealed that Parmar owned 20 colleges that offered D.Ed and B.Ed courses.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police were in for a shocker when it raided a government school teacher in Gwalior. The EOW wing of the police carried out the raid for alleged disproportionate assets but it found out that the teacher owned 20 colleges. The teacher, identified as Prashant Parmar was posted as a primary school teacher in Ghatigaon. The police raided his house and other premises linked to him.

According to EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi, initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places revealed that Parmar owned 20 colleges that offered D.Ed and B.Ed courses. All the colleges are located in the Gwalior-Chambal division. “The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed,” he said.

Chaturvedi said that Parmar’s assets are over 1,000 times more than his known sources of income. Parmar is also the owner of four offices.

According to reports, the teacher accumulated these properties in the last 15 years. Parmar started working as a teacher in 2006 for a meagre salary of Rs 3500. He is a native of Rajasthan. The police have also found documents related to two properties, lands, bank accounts and bank lockers.

The police have received a secret tip regarding the disproportionate assets. Apart from this, he also runs three nursing colleges in the state. The police also found that he has networks not only across the state but also in Jharkhand. The police also recovered stamps and seals of many government offices and officers from his home, thus indicating that he might be carrying out these works using fake documents.