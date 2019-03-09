Government reduces price of 390 anti-cancer drugs by up to 87%, to save Rs 800 crore

By: | Updated: March 9, 2019 8:30 AM

The decision is expected to benefit 22 lakh cancer patients in the country and will result in annual savings of nearly Rs 800 crore to the consumers.

cancern drug priceGovernment has slashed the MRP of 390 anti-cancer medicines

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has put out the list of 390 anti-cancer non-scheduled medicines with maximum retail price (MRP) reduction up to 87%. The revised prices have come into effect from Friday.

Earlier on February 27, the authority had put 42 anti-cancer drugs under 30% trade margin cap.

“The NPPA under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has put out list of 390 anti-cancer non-scheduled medicines with MRP reduction up to 87%. The revised prices would come into effect from March 8, 2019,” an official release said.

Medicine manufacturers and hospitals have been directed to convey the revised rates. As many as 390 brands out of the 426 brands reported by manufacturers, showed downward price movement.

While the MRP of 38 brands has been reduced by 75% and more, 124 brands have seen reduction between 50% to 75%. The MRP of 121 brands has been reduced between 25% to 50%, while the maximum retail price of 107 brands have been reduced below 25%.

The decision is expected to benefit 22 lakh cancer patients in the country and will result in annual savings of nearly Rs 800 crore to the consumers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Government reduces price of 390 anti-cancer drugs by up to 87%, to save Rs 800 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition