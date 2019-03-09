Government reduces price of 390 anti-cancer drugs by up to 87%, to save Rs 800 crore

Government has slashed the MRP of 390 anti-cancer medicines

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has put out the list of 390 anti-cancer non-scheduled medicines with maximum retail price (MRP) reduction up to 87%. The revised prices have come into effect from Friday.

Earlier on February 27, the authority had put 42 anti-cancer drugs under 30% trade margin cap.

“The NPPA under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has put out list of 390 anti-cancer non-scheduled medicines with MRP reduction up to 87%. The revised prices would come into effect from March 8, 2019,” an official release said.

Medicine manufacturers and hospitals have been directed to convey the revised rates. As many as 390 brands out of the 426 brands reported by manufacturers, showed downward price movement.

While the MRP of 38 brands has been reduced by 75% and more, 124 brands have seen reduction between 50% to 75%. The MRP of 121 brands has been reduced between 25% to 50%, while the maximum retail price of 107 brands have been reduced below 25%.

The decision is expected to benefit 22 lakh cancer patients in the country and will result in annual savings of nearly Rs 800 crore to the consumers.