Government prorogues Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, budget session likely to begin from January 31st

The budget session is likely to begin from 31st January and will continue till 13 February. (PTI)

The government on Thursday prorogued the sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Both the houses were adjourned indefinitely on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after passing the historic constitutional amendment bill to provide 10% quota to economically weaker sections from general category.

Earlier there were indications that the government might not prorogue the house, which basically means official completion of the session. It was also speculated that the interim budget would be presented by extending the winter session itself. However, the government eventually decided to prorogue the winter session and convene a fresh session that will give it the opportunity for a Presidential address to the joint sitting of both the houses. The government will use the Presidential address to list out its achievements.

This decision to prorogue the session will also enable the government to enact a law by using the limited legislative power vested in President to issue an ordinance. However, President cannot use this power when Parliament is in session.

There are three ordinances that are currently in operation and the government was not able to pass the relevant bills in the just-concluded winter session to replace them with the laws enacted by Parliament. These are related to an ordinance to ban an instant oral divorce practised by Muslims, popularly known as Triple Talaq. Another two ordinances deal with now defunct Medical Council of India (MCI) and the changes made by the government in the Companies Act of 2013.

However, due to the persistent resistance by a united opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the government was not able to pass any of the three relevant bills to replace these three ordinances already in operation. These ordinances will expire on 21 January, on completion of six weeks from the date of the first sitting of the just-concluded winter session. Prorogation of winter session will enable the government to re-promulgate these ordinances.

