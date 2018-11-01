Government plans to bring down PM2.5, PM10 levels in definitive per cent by 2024, says official

The government plans to bring down the level of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, major contributors to air pollution, by a definitive percentage by 2024, an official said.
The government plans to bring down the level of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, major contributors to air pollution, by a definitive percentage by 2024, an official said. In a presentation at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Summit in Geneva on Thursday, India said there will be a “time-bound” national strategy to tackle air pollution. This is possibly for the first time that the government has set a definitive target to bring down pollution under a timeframe.
The official said the target is to bring down the pollution by 20-30 per cent. There is also a plan to have a strategy for 102 cities, towns at the national level, the official added. According to a WHO report, India recorded the highest number of air pollution-induced deaths of children below five years in 2016. The report said the highest death rate was due to highest respiratory infection.
