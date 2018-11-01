Government plans to bring down PM2.5, PM10 levels in definitive per cent by 2024, says official

In a presentation at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Summit in Geneva on Thursday, India said there will be a “time-bound” national strategy to tackle air pollution. (Reuters)

The government plans to bring down the level of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, major contributors to air pollution, by a definitive percentage by 2024, an official said. In a presentation at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Summit in Geneva on Thursday, India said there will be a “time-bound” national strategy to tackle air pollution. This is possibly for the first time that the government has set a definitive target to bring down pollution under a timeframe.

The official said the target is to bring down the pollution by 20-30 per cent. There is also a plan to have a strategy for 102 cities, towns at the national level, the official added. According to a WHO report, India recorded the highest number of air pollution-induced deaths of children below five years in 2016. The report said the highest death rate was due to highest respiratory infection.