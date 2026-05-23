Delhi school fees hike: In a significant ruling on the regulatory role of the Delhi government, the Delhi High Court on Friday (May 22) held that private unaided recognised schools in the national capital can increase their fees at the beginning of an academic session without prior approval from the Directorate of Education (DoE). The only condition to the hike is that the proposed fee structure be declared before the session commences, Bar and Bench stated in a report.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani in Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj and Others v. Government of NCT of Delhi (DPS v. GNCTD), has clarified the scope of Section 17(3) of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973 (DSE Act) and has struck down several DoE orders that had rejected school‑proposed fee hikes.

The Court effectively reinforced that the DoE’s role is regulatory and circumspect, not a blanket veto on fee fixation, and that financial autonomy under the DSE Act extends to recognised private unaided schools.

No prior DoE approval needed at academic‑year beginning

Justice Anup Bhambhani held that Section 17(3) of the DSE Act does not insist on prior permission from the DoE before a private unaided recognised school can raise fees at the commencement of an academic session. Instead, the only statutory requirement is that the school must file its “statement of proposed fee” with the DoE prior to the start of that session.

“Under section 17(3) of the DSE Act no prior permission or sanction is required by a private, un‑aided, recognised school to increase its fee at the commencement of an academic session; and the only statutory obligation upon a school is that it must file its statement of proposed fee with the DoE prior to commencement of an academic session,” the Court pronounced.

However, the ruling draws a clear line at timing- if a school seeks a fee increase during an ongoing academic session, prior approval of the DoE is mandatory. This distinction preserves the government’s ability to intervene mid‑year while shielding schools from a blanket permission regime at the start of the session, added the report of Bar and Bench.

DoE’s powers are supervisory, not micro‑managerial

Rejecting attempts by the DoE to treat schools as quasi‑public entities subject to full‑scale control, the Court carved out a space for “financial autonomy” within the DSE Act and Rules.

“Within the bounds of the DSE Act and the DSE Rules, as interpreted by the courts, a private, un‑aided, recognised school enjoys financial autonomy and it is not for the DoE to dictate or micro‑manage how the fiscal affairs of a school are to be conducted,” Justice Bhambhani observed.

The Court emphasised that the DoE’s role is limited to ensuring that private schools do not indulge in profiteering, commercialisation of education, or charging capitation fees. The narrative of the judgment insists that the authority cannot assume the role of a general price‑capping body; audits and statutory checks, not gratuitous rhetoric, must ground any adverse findings.

Court flags improper audit by DoE

The judgment came in a batch of petitions led by Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, which challenged multiple DoE orders that had rejected fee‑hike proposals submitted by private unaided recognised schools, according to the Bar and Bench report. The schools argued that the DoE had been arbitrarily rejecting their proposals, severely affecting their financial autonomy and their right to run private educational institutions.

“The present batch of cases illustrates with uncomfortable clarity, how a public authority can persist in a course of action that betrays studied indifference to both the letter of the law and binding precedent,” the Court remarked, in a pointed critique of the DoE’s conduct.

Justice Bhambhani noted that several DoE orders alleged profiteering or commercialisation without being anchored in a proper audit. Section 18(5) of the DSE Act and Rule 180 of the Delhi School Education Rules require the DoE to conduct a “full‑dressed financial audit” before returning any finding of profiteering or commercialisation. Declaring the DoE’s observations as “gratuitous rhetoric,” the Court held they stemmed from a flawed reading of accounting norms applicable to schools.

Surplus funds are not synonymous with profiteering

One of the core disputes involved the DoE’s contention that accumulation of surplus funds by schools amounted to profiteering or commercialisation. The Court squarely rejected that link of equivalence.

“That mere availability of surplus funds with a private, un‑aided, recognised school, howsoever large, cannot be the sole basis for the DoE to infer that the school is indulging in commercialisation or profiteering and to thereby object to fee‑hike by a school,” the Court said. “The aspect of commercialisation or profiteering can only be examined and determined by the DoE after conducting a full‑dressed financial audit of a school.”

The schools had argued that they needed to maintain a reasonable surplus for legitimate purposes such as future expansion, infrastructure upgrades and technology upgrades; the Court agreed, holding that such reserves are intrinsic to the operation of a financially responsible institution and cannot be treated as prima‑facie evidence of mala fide.

Land clause cannot override the Act

The DoE had sought to distinguish between “land‑clause” schools — those built on government‑allotted land with conditions requiring prior approval for fee hikes — and schools without such a clause. The Court rejected this dichotomy as legally unsustainable.

Holding that a land‑clause condition in an allotment letter must operate within the framework of the DSE Act and Rules, the Court held that such a condition cannot enlarge the DoE’s statutory powers. In other words, even land‑clause schools are entitled to the same statutory rights on fee fixation, subject to the requirement of prior filing of the proposed fee statement and the audit‑based check on profiteering.

Fee‑hike orders quashed, past arrears barred

Acting on these principles, the Court quashed all DoE orders that had rejected fee‑hike proposals where schools had sought the increase at the commencement of an academic session. It also closed pending fee‑hike proposals before the DoE where the Department’s rejection was premised on the mistaken belief that prior approval was compulsory even at the start of the session.

However, the Court stopped short of allowing schools to recover arrears for past academic sessions. Noting that some proposals dated back to 2016–17, the Court said allowing retrospective recovery would impose an “inordinate and unacceptable burden” on parents and students.

“It is therefore directed that the last fee increase proposed by the schools shall apply only from the next academic session beginning April 2027,” the Court held. “No school can demand or recover arrears retrospectively for past academic sessions.”

Counsel and implications for Delhi’s school fee regime

Senior Advocates JP Sengh, Diya Kapur, HL Tiku and Puneet Mittal, along with other advocates, appeared for the petitioner schools, including Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj and several other private unaided recognised institutions. For the respondents, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, Standing Counsel Sameer Vashisht and others represented the Government of NCT of Delhi and the DoE.

The verdict added another layer to the ongoing tussle between Delhi’s school fees and evolving regulatory frameworks, including the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Monitoring of Fees) Act and related mechanisms. While the Court has affirmed autonomy at the law‑level, the political and executive response — through new Acts, fee‑regulation committees and public‑interest litigation (PIL) — will likely shape how far this financial autonomy translates into real‑world fee‑setting power.