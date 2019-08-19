Government open to taking all possible steps for Parliament complex makeover: PM Modi

In line with the views so many people have expressed, the government is open to taking all possible steps to give the Parliament complex the facelift it deserves, he told the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday supported demands to improve facilities at the Parliament complex, saying the government is open to taking all necessary steps in this direction. Inaugurating 36 duplex flats for members of Parliament at North Avenue here, Modi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed their views that the Parliament complex must get a facelift in terms of facilities.

He said even MPs and mediapersons have pitched for upgrading facilities at the iconic building.

When India marks 75 years of Independence in 2022, the parliament complex must showcase that grandeur, he said. In line with the views so many people have expressed, the government is open to taking all possible steps to give the Parliament complex the facelift it deserves, he told the gathering.