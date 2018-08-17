Government offices, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar to remain closed tomorrow

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Express Archive)

All government offices and educational institutes in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed tomorrow on account of the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said today. The Centre has announced seven-day state mourning during which the national flag will be hoisted at half mast.

As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a state holiday for tomorrow.

“All government offices, schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. August 17,” District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh said, according to an official communication. He passed away at AIIMS here this evening due to prolonged illness. Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.