Government mulling extending PIB accreditation to digital media journalists

By: |
October 16, 2020 10:14 PM

In a statement, the I&B Ministry said it will be considering in the near future to extend certain benefits, presently available to traditional media (print and TV), to entities engaged in uploading or streaming of news and current affairs through digital media also.

The Centre also urged digital media entities to form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

 

The government on Friday said that in the near future it will consider extending to digital current affairs and news media entities benefits such as giving PIB accreditation to their reporters, cameramen and videographers. The Centre also urged digital media entities to form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said this step was pursuant to the decision of the central government vide a press note of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) allowing 26 per cent FDI under government approval route on ‘uploading/streaming of current affairs and news through Digital Media’.

The facilities it will be considering to extend to such media include PIB accreditation for its reporters, cameramen, videographers, enabling them with better first-hand information and access including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions, the statement said.

The facilities, when extended, would also allow such persons with PIB accreditation to avail CGHS benefits and concessional rail fare as per extant procedure.

The move will also make entities engaged in uploading or streaming of news and current affairs through digital media eligible for digital advertisements through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, according to the statement. “Similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government,” the statement said.

