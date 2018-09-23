Government may launch TV channel dedicated to health, nutrition, says Niti Aayog member

The government is working on a proposal to launch a ‘health television channel’ with a view to promoting health and nutrition on a mission mode, making it a people’s movement, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said. The health TV channel, which is under active consideration of the government, will supplement the ambitious healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), earlier named as Ayushman Bharat.

“It is (health television channel) under active consideration. It will be exclusively dedicated to health and nutrition and it is a good idea. “It will help in spreading the message of healthcare, create a Jan Andolan (people movement) around these very important issues,” Paul told PTI.

The Niti Aayog member is also the chief architect of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). The exploratory work to launch the health TV channel is currently on, he said, adding,” it should have a good creativity, good technology, good platform and should be sustainable.”

The government’s plan to launch the health television channel assumes significance as 27 states and Union Territories are ready to join the ambitious healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana after its launch on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 15,000 hospitals, both public and private, across the country have expressed their willingness to be empanelled for the scheme which aims to provide 10.74-crore poor families health insurance.

The healthcare channel would be the second channel launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for niche subjects. Modi in May 2015 had launched DD Kisan, India’s first television channel dedicated to farmers.