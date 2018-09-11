Government likely to conduct survey on accessibility of smart cities to differently-able people

The central government is likely to conduct a survey and rank 100 smart cities on the aspect of accessibility to the differently-able people or ‘divyang’ and the poor.

After attending an interactive session on “Divyang-Friendly Measures and Policy Recommendations for Smart Cities in India”, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday, “May be at some stage…we should also do an accessibility index across cities.”

He said that the recommendations put forward at the session would be sent to project managers for inclusion in the city plan.

The minister said the Smart Cities Mission was not just for the rich.

Under the mission, infrastructures are being developed including in-situ slum redevelopment in order to make the cities smart and also to cater to those who really need ease of living — women, differently-able and the poor.

“These measures will improve the ease of living for those who lacked accessibility to all facilities,” he said.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has selected 100 cities for development as smart cities.