‘Government knows the truth’: In Srinagar, Rajnath Singh explains withdrawal of all stone-pelting cases in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, today said that the government wants children in the Valley not to be misguided and advised them to become a part of the mainstream. Speaking at an event in Srinagar, Singh said that the government ‘knows the truth’ and therefore it has taken a decision to withdraw the stone-pelting cases.

“Sports can bring a change in your lives. Children can be misguided easily but we know the truth that is why we have withdrawn all stone-pelting cases against them,” Singh said while speaking at an event in Srinagar.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who was also present on the occasion, said that the state’s children should also be given conducive atmosphere to grow and compete with their counterparts. She also appealed to the youth to shun violence and allow kids to grow. “Children from Jammu and Kashmir should also be given atmosphere and opportunity to develop like that of the other parts of the country. So that stone-pelting, bombing and gunning stop and these children get a chance to grow,” the CM said.

The government had earlier this year withdrawn around 10,000 stone-pelting cases against first-time stone-pelters. The decision to withdraw the cases had invited widespread criticism by experts, however, the government had argued that the decision was taken in order to bring the misguided youths into the mainstream.

Rajnath Singh arrived in the border state today on a two-day visit during which he will take stock of the government’s ceasefire decision during the holy month of Ramdan and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra. In the evening, CM Mufti will host an Iftaar part for the Home Minister. Earlier in the afternoon, Singh met Governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.