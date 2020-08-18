Government jobs in Madhya Pradesh only to local residents, announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says government jobs in Madhya Pradesh to be reserved for locals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be provided only to those who hail from the state. In a video statement, Chouhan said the necessary legal provisions will be brought to reserve jobs for the locals.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same,” Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also said that resources of the state are meant for the residents only.

Earlier on August 15, Chouhan had in his Independence Day speech said that preference will be given to locals in government jobs. Besides, he had also promised to bring a mechanism to ensure jobs to youths on the basis of their class 10 and 12 mark-sheets.

Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that CM Shivraj was misleading the people of the state.

Abhay Dubey, Congress’ national media coordinator and MP Congress leader, said that the Rajasthan High Court has already delivered a clear cut judgment on reserving state jobs for the locals.

“The High Court had ruled that Madhya Pradesh cannot violate the Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India. No state government can discriminate in providing jobs to anyone…” the court had said, adding that the state had even withdrawn an SLP which was filed in the Supreme Court, “meaning the state government accepted that the decision was not according to law”.

“This was perhaps the only reason why the Shivraj Singh government ahead of the state assembly elections didn’t release even a single advertisement for MPPSC and played with the future of the MP youths,” the Congress leader said.

“This is shameful and is aimed at short-term political gains. The government is trying to confuse the people of Madhya Pradesh,” Dubey said.

The erstwhile Congress government led by Kamal Nath had announced 70% reservation in jobs in industrial units for locals.