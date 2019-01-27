Government is close to providing cooking gas connection to every home: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

The government has been expediting the development of oil and gas infrastructure in the country to meet the growing energy demands of people, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally in Thrissur, Kerala adding that his government was very close achieving the goal of providing cooking gas connection to every home in the country.

Prime Minister also informed that more than 23 crore people have so far joined the government’s initiative of directly transferring the LPG subsidy benefits to the consumers by way of direct bank transfers.

Prime Minister Modi had launched Ujjwala scheme from Balia in Uttar Pradesh in May 2016 with the target to provide free gas connection to 5 crore households in the country living below the poverty line.

In last year’s budget, the NDA government had enhanced the target of intended beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme from 5 to 8 crore families. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had initially allocated Rs. 8,000 crore for this flagship scheme but an additional sum of Rs. 4,800 crore was allocated for the scheme in December last year. The move was aimed at bringing additional one crore families under the scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the government provides an assistance of Rs. 1,600 per connection to BPL families.

The scheme is partly funded by saving the government’s subsidy bill on providing LPG gas to domestic consumers. Speaking at a foundation stone laying function for the expansion of BPCL’s refinery in Kochi in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi informed that more than one crore consumers have voluntarily given up LPG subsidy under the government’s ‘Give it Up’ initiative.

According to the latest statistics available on the official site of PMUY scheme, more than 6.19 crore LPG connections have already been distributed in 715 districts of the country, with India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh being the biggest beneficiary of the scheme with over 1.07 crore or more than 17% gas connections given under the scheme.

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Bihar with more than 72 lakh LPG connections given under the scheme. While West Bengal ranks third in the list of beneficiaries with nearly 71 lakh connections, followed by Madhya Pradesh (55 lakh), Rajasthan (46 lakh), Maharashtra and Odisha (each state got over 36 lakh connections), Tamil Nadu (28 lakh), Jharkhand (26 lakh), Assam (24 lakh).