Government, intelligence agencies must take suitable action to prevent attacks in future, says Congress

Published: June 18, 2019 10:12:23 AM

On Monday, an Army major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Major Ketan Sharma died on Monday during an encounter (PTI Photo)Major Ketan Sharma died on Monday during an encounter (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in future, a day after an Army major was killed in a gun battle and nine personnel as well as two civilians were injured in an IED blast in south Kashmir.

“Salutations to Major Ketan Sharma who valiantly laid down his life fighting terrorists in Anantnag,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“Another cowardly terror attack on an Army truck in Pulwama, left jawans and civilians injured,” he said.

“Expect government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to curtail future attacks,” Surjewala added.

In a separate incident, nine Army personnel and two civilians were injured when militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a vehicle near an Army patrol in Pulwama district on Monday.

