Government holds all party meeting ahead of Budget session

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 30, 2020 1:49:56 PM

The session comes amid nationwide protests against the government's citizenship measures, including the amended citizenship law, with opposition parties putting up a united front against the Narendra Modi dispensation.

pm modi, all party meeting, government meeting today, budget session, budget meeting, all party meeting delhiPrime Minister Modi, senior ministers, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC, besides representatives of other parties, attended the meeting. (ANI)

The Union government held an all-party meeting here on Thursday, a day before Parliament’s budget session begins. The session comes amid nationwide protests against the government’s citizenship measures, including the amended citizenship law, with opposition parties putting up a united front against the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Prime Minister Modi, senior ministers, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC, besides representatives of other parties, attended the meeting. The Budget will be presented on Saturday.

