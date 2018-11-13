Government followed due process in Rafale deal: Centre to SC

The Rafale is a twin-engine medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

The Narendra Modi government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has followed the due process in procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault at Rs 59,000 crore.

While placing in a separate sealed cover the price details of 36 Rafale fighter jets, the government told the apex court that “all requisite steps were taken in the Rafale deal” as per the Defence Procurement Procedure 2013.

The Rafale is a twin-engine medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

In the nine-page affidavit, it said that the negotiations on the deal went on for about a year. Approval of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) was taken before signing the agreement and the government of India had no role in selecting offset partner and that the agreement between Reliance and Dassault Aviation of France was signed without the involvement of the Centre, it said, adding that the process for defence procurement laid down in 2013 — when the Congress-led UPA was in power — was followed.

The affidavit titled “Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order” states that 11 steps followed in Rafale procurement were consistent with the defence ministry manual for weapons purchases.

The Centre said that “the approval of the DAC for procurement of 36 Rafale aircraft was taken, Indian Negotiating Team (INT) was constituted, which conducted negotiations with the French side for about a year, and approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was taken before signing the inter-governmental agreement.”

The INT held 74 meetings over the Rafale deal and after the INT submitted its report on fully-loaded Rafale jets on August 4, 2016, it was vetted by the finance and law ministries within 20 days and the CCS approved the deal on August 24, said the government.

Regarding the two offset contracts — with Dassault Aviation and MDBA — under the agreement, the vendor’s offset obligations are scheduled to commence next year, from October 2019. Also, the agreement with France safeguarded government interests if there were contractual problems. The delivery of the jets is slated to begin in September 2019.

The government was responding to the SC’s order of October 31, where it was asked to disclose all “strategic and confidential” details of the contract, including pricing and its choice of the offset partner.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a stay on the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal, which was signed between India and France on September 23, 2016.

The Rafale deal was announced in 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks in Paris with then French president Francois Hollande.

The pleas before the court included one by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha seeking a court-monitored investigation to ensure an “independent, robust, and fair investigation, free from the influence of the powerful people involved”.