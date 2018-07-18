Government engaged with relevant authorities to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor diamond, says V K Singh

“The government is continuing to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter,” the minister said. (Reuters)

The government is engaged with relevant authorities abroad to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor diamond and other Indian antiquities, Union minister V K Singh said today. The Minister of State for External Affairs, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said mindful of the sentiments expressed by Indians and Parliament, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after getting information from the Archaeological Survey of India, has time and again raised the issue of the return of Kohinoor and other antiquities, with relevant authorities abroad. His response came to a question on whether the ministry had made efforts to bring back the priceless Indian antiquities, including the Kohinoor diamond, taken away by the country’s colonial masters and invaders.

“The government is continuing to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter,” the minister said. To a separate question on India’s foreign policy, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the process of review and evaluation of foreign policy was an ongoing one.

“The government continuously assesses and refines our diplomatic approach and policies, in response to evolving global challenges and opportunities which have a bearing on India’s short-term and long-term interests,” she said.