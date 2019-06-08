Government develops online management system to monitor Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme

June 8, 2019

Government online management system, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme,(IE Photo)

The Women and Child Development Ministry has developed an online management information system to monitor and evaluate at each level the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme which aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child, a senior official said Saturday.

The online management information system (MIS) is live on https://www.bbbpindia.gov.in and all the scheme-implementing districts can access this site with district-specific username and password, the official said.

“To ensure accountability and for service improvement, it is important to document all activities conducted at the district, block and gram panchayat level, related to the scheme and campaign and this move has been implemented keeping that in mind,” the official added.

The official said regular processing of documentation of all activities conducted at the district, block and gram panchayat level, related to the scheme and campaign will be undertaken through regular reports, MIS and photographic documentation at the district level.

The WCD Ministry has also planned to appoint a nodal officer from each department for supervision of the scheme. The nodal officer would ensure that MIS is updated and submitted on quarterly basis, the official added.

The BBBP scheme is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet projects and was launched by him in January 2015 in Panipat, Haryana. It focuses on districts with the worst child sex ratio as per the 2011 Census.

The goal of the programme is to address the issue of decline in child sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions, which include registration of pregnancies in first trimester, increased institutional deliveries, and prohibition of sex- determination.

