Government data reveals nearly 6 pct MPs, MLAs convicted in criminal cases

Nearly six percent of MPs and MLAs, who are tried by special courts in criminal cases are convicted, statistics compiled by the Centre under the Supreme Court’s direction have revealed. As per the statistics, from 598 cases filed against lawmakers, only 38 resulted in conviction while 560 other cases saw acquittal of the accused, amounting to 6.35 per cent conviction, a report by CNN-News 18 said.

The data that was presented before the bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, also said that the most numbers of conviction in these cases were from Odisha, the state that saw as many as 10 MPs and MLAs convicted from March till now.

After Odisha, next in line is Kerala. The state saw eight lawmakers convicted. However, in 147 cases, accused have been acquitted in the state and close to 178 cases have been transferred to special courts. However, Bihar, that has most number of criminal cases against its MLAs and MPs has not seen any convictions. Accused MPs and MLAs have been acquitted in 48 cases, the data added further. Among other states that saw quite a number of acquittal of MLAs and MPs are 68 cases in Tamil Nadu, 42 in Gujarat, 29 in Uttar Pradesh and 28 in Madhya Pradesh.

The Supreme Court took up the PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhya on Thursday. During the hearing, the court said it would monitor on the progress made on trial of lawmakers and also seek reports on cases time to time from concerned states and high courts. The apex court also asked chief secretaries registrars general of concerned states to lay statistics on to pendency of cases, their status and requirement need to set up more courts to fast-track trials against the accused lawmakers.

In December last year, the Centre, in an affidavit to the apex court had proposed to set up 12 special courts to try “1,581 criminal cases” that were pending against legislators across the country. The government had said that it did not have the data on how many of these cases were decided and if any new case has been filed against any MP or MLA between 2014 and 2017. Earlier in same year, it asked the centre to come up with a plan to set up special courts to try criminal cases against legislators.