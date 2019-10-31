Government concerned over breach of privacy, response sought from WhatsApp: IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, out of which India itself has about 400 million.

The central government has sought a detailed response from Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp after it revealed that the messaging platform was used to spy upon Indian journalists and activists. WhatsApp said that an Israeli spyware Pegasus was used to hack into phones of nearly 1,400 government officials, journalists and political activists across 4 continents. The messaging platform did not disclose the number of users that were affected in India.

Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar said that the government was concerned over the breach of privacy and had asked WhatsApp to explain how it was safeguarding the privacy of Indian citizens. “Government of India is concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens of India on the messaging platform Whatsapp. We have asked Whatsapp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens,” Prasad posted on Twitter.

The IT ministry has asked WhatsApp to submit an elaborate response by November 4, reported news agency PTI. WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, out of which India itself has about 400 million.

WhatsApp had on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against NSO Group, which allegedly developed the spyware. The social media giant claimed that the spyware made an attempt to infect nearly 1,400 devices globally. Over a dozen journalists, Dalit activists, lawyers and academics in India had been alerted by the messaging app in May 2019 that their phones were under surveillance, reported The Indian Express. WhatsApp revealed neither the affected persons’ identities nor on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists had been targeted.

After reports of the breach in privacy appeared, Congress hit out at the Centre saying that the Modi government had been ‘caught snooping’. The grand old party also urged the Supreme Court to hold the Centre accountable in this issue.