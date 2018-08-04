Government committed to quality education for minority students: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi made the remarks after dedicating a computer centre for the students of Delhi United Christian Senior Secondary School.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the government was committed to providing quality education to students from minority communities and urged them to avail the benefits of various educational support schemes being run by his ministry.

Naqvi made the remarks after dedicating a computer centre for the students of Delhi United Christian Senior Secondary School here.

He said the government has provided scholarships to more than 2.50 crore students belonging to minority communities during the last four years, according to an official statement.

Naqvi said the government is committed to provide quality education to boys and girls belonging to minority communities.

The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), working under the aegis of the Minority Affairs Ministry, has extended help to the school by refurbishing their computer centre and providing water coolers with in-built RO system for ensuring safe drinking water, the statement said.

Naqvi assured the students of the school that the government is committed to the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” philosophy.

He urged the students to avail the benefits of a variety of educational support schemes being run by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and other government schemes.