Government bans Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years

The Modi government has imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years over its nexus with terror outfits. The decision comes a few days after Centre’s massive crackdown on its leaders. The five years ban on the group has been imposed with immediate effect and will be subject to scrutiny of a tribunal constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. A notification issued by MHA said that government has imposed a ban on the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It said that Jamat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was in close touch with militant groups and was looking to escalate secessionist movement in the border state.

After February 14 Pulwama terror attack, the Centre had ordered a massive crackdown on the group’s leaders with the Jammu and Kashmir Police arresting over 100 cadres including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz and advocate Zahid Ali (spokesperson).

The government said that its leaders are indulging in activities intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India.

In the past, there were allegations that Jamat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was a political outfit of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. However, it has denied.

The group was founded in 1945 as a chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and separated in 1953 due to differences over political ideology. It was first banned in 1990 but the same lapsed in 1995.