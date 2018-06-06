Government approves joint issue of postage stamp between India and Russia

The Cabinet today approved release of joint stamps between Department of Posts and Russia Post to establish cooperation in this field. (IE)

The Cabinet today approved release of joint stamps between Department of Posts and Russia Post to establish cooperation in this field.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the agreement signed in connection with release of Joint Stamps between Department of Posts, India and Russia Post (Joint-Stock Company “MARKA” of Russian Federation) to establish postal cooperation and strive towards mutually beneficial operational excellence in the field of issuance of stamps,” an official statement said.

Bilateral relations between India and Russia are marked by broad understanding on issues of mutual interest. Both the nations enjoy enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship, the statement said.