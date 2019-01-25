Government announces Padma Shree award winners, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Kadar Khan among 94 to be honoured

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 10:39 PM

Gautam Gambhir, padma shreeGautam Gambhir

President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kadar Khan and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 prominent personalities who were named on Friday for conferment of this year’s Padma awards.

Folk artist Teejan Bai, Guelleh, Naik and theatre actor Balwant Moreshwar Purandare will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former CAG V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan, which will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in March-April.

Late actor Kadar Khan, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former diplomat S Jaishankar are among 94 persons named for Padma Shri, the Home Ministry announced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Government announces Padma Shree award winners, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Kadar Khan among 94 to be honoured
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition